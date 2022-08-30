Virtual power plant Recurve raises $18M
Recurve, a data software startup for utilities, has raised $18 million in Series B funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: The historically dull utility space is increasingly exciting for investors as the renewable energy push reshapes the sector.
Details: Calpine Energy Solutions led the all-equity round with participation from Quantum Energy Partners, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and existing investor Energy Foundry.
- Calpine and Quantum Energy Partners are both getting board seats as part of the round.
How it works: Recurve's software analyzes energy use and makes recommendations to utilities and grid operators using data from individual smart meters.
- It relies on open source software for its recommendations, which CEO Matt Golden says could help standardize energy savings measurements across different stakeholders.
- Its software also creates what Golden tells Megan is a "virtual power plant," where utilities can tell customers how much they are willing to pay for reduced energy use during peak times in something of a reverse PPA structure.
Between the lines: Recurve is primarily a software-as-a-service business and is primarily a middle party between grid operators and energy users.
The bottom line: Calpine Energy Solutions and Quantum Energy Partners play a dual purpose as investors in and potential customers of Recurve, an edge for the startup in an increasingly competitive sales environment.