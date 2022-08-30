Recurve, a data software startup for utilities, has raised $18 million in Series B funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The historically dull utility space is increasingly exciting for investors as the renewable energy push reshapes the sector.

Details: Calpine Energy Solutions led the all-equity round with participation from Quantum Energy Partners, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and existing investor Energy Foundry.

Calpine and Quantum Energy Partners are both getting board seats as part of the round.

How it works: Recurve's software analyzes energy use and makes recommendations to utilities and grid operators using data from individual smart meters.

It relies on open source software for its recommendations, which CEO Matt Golden says could help standardize energy savings measurements across different stakeholders.

Its software also creates what Golden tells Megan is a "virtual power plant," where utilities can tell customers how much they are willing to pay for reduced energy use during peak times in something of a reverse PPA structure.

Between the lines: Recurve is primarily a software-as-a-service business and is primarily a middle party between grid operators and energy users.

The bottom line: Calpine Energy Solutions and Quantum Energy Partners play a dual purpose as investors in and potential customers of Recurve, an edge for the startup in an increasingly competitive sales environment.