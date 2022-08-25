Private equity firm Starwood Energy and utility-focused startup TS Conductor have launched a $100 million joint venture to fix the nation's aging electric grid and clear a persistent clean-energy bottleneck.

Why it matters: The JV partners say that TS's carbon-fiber and aluminum cables for transmission and distribution lines can slash electricity losses by 50% while dramatically reducing construction costs.

Starwood is putting up the $100 million, a spokesperson tells Axios. The JV will be named Gridline Finance Investco.

Catch up fast: Power lines lose a significant amount of their electricity (heat and other factors pull it out of the lines). That, in turn, forces suppliers to generate more power to make up for those losses.

That so-called "compensatory generation" adds nearly 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year — roughly the same as the global chemicals industry, per a 2019 study.

Of note: TS Conductor says its cables sharply reduce those losses, unlocking huge savings for electricity providers and, by extension, ratepayers.

Carbon-fiber wires droop far less, allowing them to be installed on shorter — and cheaper — towers, the company says.

Context: Electricity utilities traditionally build expensive facilities and then pass the costs on to customers. Historically, that's created a strong disincentive for efficiency measures.

Starwood and TS say their joint venture will overcome that through both their wires and, from a financing standpoint, through ESCO contracts.

ESCOs, common in the utility sector, guarantee certain savings on an energy contract.

What they're saying: "If you think about a toll road, if the road is bumpy or smooth, you pay the same whenever you pass through," TS Conductor CEO Jason Huang tells Axios. His company hopes to change that.

"We have spent billions making our solar panels and wind turbines that much more efficient. We haven’t done as much on the power grid."

Meanwhile: TS completed its first commercial deployment of these carbon-fiber wires last year: a 230-kilovolt line it replaced for Montana-Dakota Utilities.