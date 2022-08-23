Zitara, a Bay Area-based developer of battery management software, closed a $12 million Series A round, led by Energy Impact Partners.

Why it matters: Battery durability and longevity can be unpredictable, especially with new chemistries and in different applications. Zitara is among the growing number of startups that say they can reduce that uncertainty — and increase profits.

Details: Existing investors NextView Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Trucks VC participated in the round.

How it works: Zitara's software leverages machine learning to analyze battery safety, reliability and lifespan.

The company is eyeing customers in the e-bike, utility-scale storage, EV, and even low-Earth orbit satellite segments.

"How predictable those batteries are is what’s in the way of greenlighting investment," Zitara co-founder and CEO Shyam Srinivasan tells Axios.

Zoom out: Battery companies raised more than $17 billion in corporate investment alone last year, more than 2.5x what they raised in 2020.

Yes, but: There remain deep concerns about battery fires. The New York City Housing Authority, for example, this month proposed a ban on storing e-bikes indoors, following a deadly e-bike battery fire that killed two people.

"The safety algorithms we have today, developed really during the cellphone era, can’t detect simple things like water getting into the battery, or vibrations," Srinivasan tells Axios.

What's next: Zitara makes money by offering its software as a SaaS or on a per-device basis.