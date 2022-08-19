An ongoing ag-tech project funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative just embarked on one of its first case studies, a proposal led by rice expert Pam Ronald of UC Davis.

Why it matters: The rice study is a reminder that CZI is among the largest philanthropist organizations actively investing in climate science.

CZI is the philanthropic group of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. It has awarded nearly $3 billion in grants and invested roughly $150 million since it was founded in 2015.

What's happening: The Innovative Genomics Institute in Berkeley received $11 million in grants from CZI to research whether the CRISPR genomics technology could benefit crops that are at risk of pests or drought intolerance in a changing climate.

The grant does not need to be repaid and can fund more than a year's worth of work.

Of note: Brad Ringeisen, the executive director of IGI, tells Axios he wants to take the research a step further to change the molecular composition of crops and soil to permanently reduce the agriculture sector's overall emissions.

The UC Davis study is mainly focused on increasing flood tolerance for rice crops using enhanced photosynthesis processes.

The bottom line: CZI's available funds were estimated to be more than $5 billion in 2018, the most recent estimate available.