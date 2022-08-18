Voltus last week canceled its SPAC merger with Broadscale Acquisition Corp., a deal that had valued Voltus at $1.3b. Axios reached out to Voltus with followup questions about the busted deal, and Kelly Yazdani, VP of marketing, responded.

Why it matters: Voltus, which connects distributed energy resources (DERs) with electricity markets, has described itself as the Airbnb of the electric grid.

But even those lofty aspirations — and marquee customers like Coca-Cola and Home Depot — couldn't overcome a SPAC market that's all but ground to a halt.

Voltus and Broadscale "mutually called off" the SPAC, Yazdani says.

How does Voltus plan to raise capital now that the SPAC is not moving forward?

We are currently updating our financial and operating plan for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 and, depending on the results of that exercise, will determine how and when to capitalize the business.

With the SPAC now canceled, how does that impact Voltus' financial position and available cash going forward?