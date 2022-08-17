Bearing, an AI software maker for logistics companies, raised $7 million in a follow-on round from its seed investors, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Upcoming regulations could boost software adoption among hidebound, century-old shipping and logistics companies.

Details: Existing investors Mitsui & Co. and AI Fund participated in the follow-on round after leading the company's seed round in 2019.

The funding comes via convertible note with a "significantly higher" valuation cap than the 2019 all-equity round outlined, CEO Dylan Keil tells Axios, though he declined to share the cap specifics.

How it works: Bearing uses existing vessel data and combines it with other inputs like weather, wind, and current information to estimate a vessel's energy efficiency on a given route.

Its customers are primarily global shipping companies that pay via subscription for access to its software in a traditional SaaS model.

State of play: Global shipping and logistics networks have struggled to weather volatility over the last two years, contributing to substantial supply chain disruptions.

Though some challenges are easing for shippers, new regulations taking effect in January 2023 could again slow maritime logistics networks to a crawl.

The upcoming regulations require logistics companies to monitor performance and emissions output for each vessel within a larger fleet. Vessels with failing ratings will incur fines and will ultimately have to be replaced.

The easiest way to improve a vessel's score, however, is to drastically slow its speed when in transit to burn less fuel.

Yes, and: Logistics is a heavily cyclical industry that endures high peaks and deep valleys.

Yes, but: After years of high demand and higher profits, many have money to spend on software upgrades and proactive measures ahead of the regulation implementation.