Zeti, a U.K.-based fintech startup with an EV angle, raised $2.5 million in seed financing, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Power purchase agreements underpinned growth in solar and wind projects for decades, and Zeti wants to do the same for fleet electrification with its financing software.

Details: Powerhouse Ventures led the round — which includes a convertible debt component — but does not gain a board seat as part of the deal.

The deal closed at the end of July after four months of fielding proactive proposals from interested investors, CEO Dan Saunders says.

How it works: Zeti has deployed roughly $17 million to date, Saunders says, with another $15 million expected to come online within the next quarter.

Its software matches funds from financial institutions to zero-emissions vehicle manufacturers that then supply fleet operators with the vehicles.

Financial institutions pay per mile for vehicle investments or per kilowatt-hour for charging infrastructure purchases, an asset Zeti plans to add in the future.

Of note: A small component of the seed deal hasn't yet closed, Saunders says, though the company plans to raise its Series A at the end of the year.