Samantha S., a 10th grade student from New Jersey, won Discovery Education's 2022 Trade Champions Challenge for her presentation on the future of the construction industry.

Why it matters: The kids are all right.

Details: Challenge participants were instructed to create a video for their peers highlighting trade careers.

Samantha, who is a student at Cumberland County Technical Education Center of the Cumberland County Vocational School District, highlighted the technical achievements in construction driving the fourth industrial revolution, as she calls it.

She will receive a cash prize in addition to a prize pack from competition sponsor Stanley Black & Decker.

Quick take: Construction, long a boring and slow-to-change-industry, has captivated everyone from students to investors as it prepares for a more climate-friendly future.