New Jersey student wins Discovery Education challenge
Samantha S., a 10th grade student from New Jersey, won Discovery Education's 2022 Trade Champions Challenge for her presentation on the future of the construction industry.
Why it matters: The kids are all right.
Details: Challenge participants were instructed to create a video for their peers highlighting trade careers.
- Samantha, who is a student at Cumberland County Technical Education Center of the Cumberland County Vocational School District, highlighted the technical achievements in construction driving the fourth industrial revolution, as she calls it.
- She will receive a cash prize in addition to a prize pack from competition sponsor Stanley Black & Decker.
Quick take: Construction, long a boring and slow-to-change-industry, has captivated everyone from students to investors as it prepares for a more climate-friendly future.