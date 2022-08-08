Utility Global, a Texas-based industrial hydrogen startup, raised $25 million in Series B funding and appointed Claus Nussgruber as CEO, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Hydrogen production is still a nascent, albeit growing, sector within the industrial sector of climate technology.

Details: Existing investor Ara Partners led the round and is gaining two board seats as part of the deal.

Samsung Ventures, NOVA by Saint-Gobain and Aramco also joined the round as strategic investors.

Ara Partners partner Cory Steffek tells Axios there is a venture debt facility as part of the round that is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Ara Partners closed the deal roughly 60 days ago, but kept the round open for strategic investors.

Nussgruber's 30 years of commercial experience is advantageous as the company prepares to ramp up commercial production, Steffek says.

How it works: Utility Global produces hydrogen using waste gases from industrial sites like steel production and petrochemical refining.

It builds a wholly owned and operated facility on-site at a plant and uses waste gas as feedstock in an oxidation process called eXERO, which it says doesn't use electricity.

It is currently running a pilot in a small-scale facility in Houston, but has signed additional customers at larger scales for trials, Nussgruber tells Axios.

Yes, and: Nussgruber says that the company is also open to exploring the carbon markets as an additional revenue stream.