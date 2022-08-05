Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The renewables and storage sectors hit a record number of M&A deals and private equity buyouts in the first half of 2022.

Why it matters: The pace of strategic and private equity deals underscores the sector's promise and resilience amid global economic turmoil.

Yes, but: M&A deals take months (or longer) to come together. We'll see what the second-half data brings.

What's happening: Corporate M&A activity and PE buyouts in H1 soared to $29.3 billion — a 25% jump from the same period last year, per BloombergNEF data.

The U.S. was the most active market by deal count, followed by China and India.

The biggest deals: Chevron's acquisition of Renewable Energy Group for $3.1 billion, IIF International Holding's acquisition of Falck Renewables SpA for $2.6 billion, and Japan Renewable Energy's buyout by Eneos Holdings Inc for $1.7 billion.

What we're watching: How the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act — if the bill passes, and with the energy provisions intact — might further stoke dealmaking.

"