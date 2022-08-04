Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

VCs and PE see record renewables investments

Megan Hernbroth
40 mins ago
Illustration of power switches turned on and surrounded by abstract shapes and dollar elements.
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Venture capital and private equity invested a record amount in renewables and storage projects in the first half of the year as public financing worsened, a Bloomberg analysis finds.

Why it matters: Venture capital and private equity groups are more than happy to step in and fill the gaps where public financing fell through.

Zoom out: Project financing, whether via power purchase agreements, loans or private funding, is one the key levers investors can use to de-risk otherwise capital-intensive, long-term projects.

  • Many companies struggle to reach economies of scale without outside project financing.

By the numbers: VC and PE investment rose 63% YOY to a record $9.6 billion in renewable and storage projects in the first half of 2022.

  • The amount was driven by a handful of large financings, including Silicon Ranch's $755 million deal and BrightNight's $500 million financing.
  • Public financings, however, fell 65% YOY to $10.5 billion for renewable and storage projects. With just $3.9 billion in project financing, Q2 2022 was the least active since early 2020.

Yes, and: When combined with corporate M&A, acquisition activity across the renewables and storage sectors hit a record $29.3 billion for the first half of 2022, up 25% from last year's $23.5 billion.

Quick take: First-half deal activity doesn't necessarily capture the volatility of market conditions given the lead time of such major deals.

  • Second-half figures will be more telling of current market conditions.
Go deeper