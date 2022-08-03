The auto parts giant BorgWarner has acquired Rhombus Energy, an EV charging infrastructure startup whose focus includes vehicle-to-grid technologies.

Why it matters: There's been plenty of talk about how EVs can supply surplus electricity to homes, offices and the grid — and a handful of automakers have implemented the tech.

This acquisition by a Tier 1 industry supplier signals that the idea is moving mainstream.

What's happening: BorgWarner acquired Rhombus Energy from Emerald Technology Ventures, a deal with an enterprise value of $185 million, per BorgWarner.

BorgWarner is based in Detroit, with a market cap of close to $9.3 billion. Rhombus Energy, headquartered in San Diego, had raised about $18.8 million through April, per PitchBook.

Context: The Ford F-150 Lightning and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are among the few EVs sold in the U.S. that include vehicle-to-grid — or V2G — capability.