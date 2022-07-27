Enko, a Mystic, Conn., startup that wants to make targeted pesticides and herbicides for crops, raised $70 million in Series C funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Targeted pesticides and herbicides could help replace harmful chemicals used in food production globally, and investors are taking notice.

Details: Australian agrochemical company Nufarm led the all-equity round, which values Enko at $320 million. Nufarm did not get a board seat as part of the deal.

Other investors include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, Taher Gozal, Eight Roads Ventures, Finistere Ventures, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, Endeavor8, Alumni Ventures Group and Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund.

Enko CEO Jacqueline Heard tells Axios the $70 million in funding provides about two years' worth of runway.

How it works: Enko takes a page from the biotech playbook by modeling its approach to enzyme discovery after drug companies.

It has amassed a vast library of genomic sequencing data for crop pests, which it then uses to develop chemistry that targets a specific enzyme, theoretically cutting down on widespread use of harmful chemicals.

Right now it provides data to major manufacturers like Nufarm and Bayer, but plans to ramp up production of its own herbicides and pesticides in the coming years.

Yes, but: "Historically, borrowing from drug discovery for ag has not been that successful," Heard says.