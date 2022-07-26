The U.S. Department of Energy deployed a $2.5 billion loan to finance a battery-cell production plant run by General Motors and LG in the DOE's first concentrated push to support domestic battery manufacturing, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The DOE's first battery-cell manufacturing loan comes as EV production has weathered a rocky supply chain crisis globally and U.S. manufacturers look to move production stateside.

What's happening: GM and LG have committed $7 billion to build three plants in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

The $2.5 billion DOE loan is the first since 2010 to come from the agency's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.

It's also the first DOE loan to exclusively finance battery cell production in the U.S.

What we're watching: Other automakers may not have a choice but to lean into similar financing options for domestic battery-cell production if the supply chain crunch continues.