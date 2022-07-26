Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

After a turbulent second quarter, many generalist VC firms stepped back from climate-tech funding deals, to the benefit of specialist climate firms.

Why it matters: The latest funding frenzy has been a case of generalists versus specialists, with many clean-energy and climate-tech veterans quick to blame the generalists for pushing up deal costs.

By the numbers: The top 10 most active investors in the space year to date were nearly all specialist firms, according to PitchBook.

The intrigue: Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings was the only major generalist to crack the top ten.