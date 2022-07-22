The quantum computing company IQM raised €128m (~$131m) for its efforts to outsource some of the world's biggest problems — including climate change — to superconducting quantum computers.

Why it matters: A tall task, indeed, but quantum computing is seen as way to help unlock big emissions cuts, perhaps as much as 7 gigatons of CO2 by 2035.

Driving the news: IQM, based in Finland, closed a Series A2 led by World Fund, a German VC.

The round drew new investors Bayern Kapital, EIC Fund, OurCrowd, QCI SPV, Tofino and Varma.

Of note: PitchBook puts IQM's valuation at about $250m as of November.

What's happening: The energy transition is leading to new challenges, including shortages of key materials such as nickel and lithium. Some of these could be solved with "climate math."