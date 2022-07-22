Food and carbon among hottest investment sectors
Carbon technology startups and food systems were the top categories for investment by deal value, PitchBook data provided exclusively to Axios shows.
Why it matters: The large spikes by month indicate a few, large deals driving the activity instead of sustained investor interest in either sector.
By the numbers: Global VC investment in food systems startups topped out at $1.2 billion in January 2022, while carbon tech investments reached the same figure in April.
- Food tech saw the $1.2 billion spread across 27 deals, while carbon tech's $1.2 billion was across just four.
The intrigue: Electric transportation, a top area of investment in the first half of 2021 and 2020, was relatively quiet in 2022.
- That is likely due to the lack of private EV companies currently in the sector after the major players went public via SPAC or IPO in 2021.