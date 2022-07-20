Holtec is moving forward on its $7.4 billion plan to build up to four small modular reactors and a "supersize" reactor factory in New Jersey.

Why it matters: Holtec, a legacy player in the nuclear energy industry, is among the handful of companies racing to develop small-scale nuclear reactors.

Details: Holtec said in a news release that it submitted Part II of a federal loan application yesterday to the Energy Department Loan Program Office.

The Energy Department approved Part I of Holtec's application in March.

Additional details: The company also said in the release that Entergy Corporation, which operates nuclear power plants, signed a memorandum of agreement with Holtect to evaluate the feasibility of deploying one or more SMR-160s.

Entergy operates nuclear reactors at five sites in the U.S. Southeast and Nebraska.

Entergy closed one of its power stations ahead of schedule in May.

What's happening: The federal loan that Holtec referred to in the release would help fund the company's plan to build up to four of its SMR-160 reactors.

The funding would also support construction of "a new supersize factory."

Of note: Holtec's loan application says that its first SMRs could be built at the company's Oyster Creek plant site in southern New Jersey, which it bought from Exelon in 2018.

Holtec operates a manufacturing plant at the site.

Zoom in: "The new giga-manufacturing facility, to be built at a yet unidentified location, will be a much larger version of the modern heavy fabrication plant on Holtec’s Camden technology headquarters," the company said.