Holtec advances $7.4B plan to build 4 SMRs
Holtec is moving forward on its $7.4 billion plan to build up to four small modular reactors and a "supersize" reactor factory in New Jersey.
Why it matters: Holtec, a legacy player in the nuclear energy industry, is among the handful of companies racing to develop small-scale nuclear reactors.
Details: Holtec said in a news release that it submitted Part II of a federal loan application yesterday to the Energy Department Loan Program Office.
- The Energy Department approved Part I of Holtec's application in March.
Additional details: The company also said in the release that Entergy Corporation, which operates nuclear power plants, signed a memorandum of agreement with Holtect to evaluate the feasibility of deploying one or more SMR-160s.
- Entergy operates nuclear reactors at five sites in the U.S. Southeast and Nebraska.
- Entergy closed one of its power stations ahead of schedule in May.
What's happening: The federal loan that Holtec referred to in the release would help fund the company's plan to build up to four of its SMR-160 reactors.
- The funding would also support construction of "a new supersize factory."
Of note: Holtec's loan application says that its first SMRs could be built at the company's Oyster Creek plant site in southern New Jersey, which it bought from Exelon in 2018.
- Holtec operates a manufacturing plant at the site.
Zoom in: "The new giga-manufacturing facility, to be built at a yet unidentified location, will be a much larger version of the modern heavy fabrication plant on Holtec’s Camden technology headquarters," the company said.
- "Holtec plans to build the new facility, tentatively named Holtec Heavy Industries, to materially improve America’s nuclear manufacturing capacity, and to make it available to other nuclear plant suppliers with capital hardware needs."