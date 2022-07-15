Fifth Wall more than tripled commitments to $495 million for its Early-Stage Climate Technology Fund, while also securing fresh funding for its inaugural Late-Stage Technology Fund, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Fifth Wall is doubling down on its bet that the future of real estate startups lies in the overlap with climate technology.

Details: Fifth Wall's Early-Stage Climate Technology Fund tripled its tranche from $116 million in August 2021, according to an SEC filing Friday.

At the same time, it more than quadrupled LP commitments to 69 institutions from 16 in 2021.

Fifth Wall registered its Late-Stage Technology Fund in February but hadn't received any reported commitments at the time. In a separate SEC filing Friday, it listed 23 LPs on the fund. Fifth Wall secured $192 million for the fund.

Zoom out: Southern California-based Fifth Wall currently has roughly $3 billion AUM and has backed startups such as Aurora Solar and Electric Hydrogen.