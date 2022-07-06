Carbios, a French end-of-life plastics recycling company, is partnering with outdoor apparel makers On, Patagonia, Puma and Salomon to develop recyclable polyester materials, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: All plastic-based textiles, and polyester in particular, are not recyclable and contribute to plastic pollution worldwide, so recyclable polyester holds promise.

State of play: The two-year partnership is a big get for Carbios, which is still developing a large-scale factory for its recycling technology.

Carbios can also attach itself to the cultural cachet of its new partners, which are publicly well regarded for their stances on environmental issues.

Carbios CEO Emmanuel Ladent declined to disclose the valuation or terms of the agreement.

How it works: Carbios will use the companies' product waste to create new textiles that are then used to create new products for each company, Ladent says.

Carbios uses enzymes to break down plastic-based fibers and reassembles them in a process Ladent says is "infinitely circular."

The intrigue: The partnership is part of Carbios' long-term R&D phase, with production slated to begin in 2025, Ladent says.