The EU is struggling to encourage mass electrification even as pressure to wean off of natural gas ramps up.

Why it matters: The EU is years ahead of the U.S. in both electrification policy and practice, so its struggles could be a harbinger of troubles as the U.S. catches up.

State of play: Much of the EU is under pressure to wean itself off of natural gas supplies from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, but there are hurdles.

Europe's aging housing supply lacks the ability to support electrified appliances like heat pumps, and there is also a lack of government subsidies to bring down costs.

Zoom in: The EU consumes most of its natural gas for heating in winter months.

In a push to electrify heating, many countries have urged people to adopt heat pumps in homes and apartments with the goal of installing 10 million units in the next few years.

A heat pump costs roughly €10,000 (~$10,475), compared to roughly €2,000 (~$2,100) for a traditional natural gas boiler.

But government support (primarily via subsidies) has been lacking, S&P Global Insights manager Adrian Dorsch tells Axios.

"To electrify heating demand is a gigantic task," says Dorsch, who manages European long-term gas analytics for S&P Global Insights.

The intrigue: Germany and the Netherlands have both announced an intent to ban boiler installation in new buildings as well as boiler replacements in existing buildings by 2025.

Dorsch says that even though the bans will likely increase demand for heat pumps, there is still a shortage of qualified professionals to install them and many homeowners will have to retrofit existing homes to become energy efficient.

The bottom line: The EU has been the pace setter for societal climate technology adoption, and if it's struggling, that bodes ill for lagging markets.