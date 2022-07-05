Carbon tech racks up $7.2 billion for tracking hot air

It's not you — carbon-tech deals have proliferated lately. Investment in the so-called "carbon tech" sector has mushroomed to $7.2 billion, per PitchBook.

Why it matters: The data puts hard numbers to what investors have been seeing anecdotally (and Megan Hernbroth's previous reporting).

What's happening: Even as public and private markets cool, the SEC's climate-disclosure rule, plus ongoing public pressure to at least track corporate emissions, is driving investment in certain climate-tech sectors.

Watershed, the carbon-accounting startup, hit unicorn status with a $70 million Series B in February. And LevelTen, an online marketplace for renewables, raised $62 million at a $140 million valuation.

Yes, but: There's some noise in the data, and PitchBook's definition of "carbon tech" may not be what everyone has in mind.

PitchBook's carbon tech definition encompasses fintechs and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) companies, in addition to carbon-accounting startups.

It includes, for example, Crusoe Energy Systems, which uses waste methane from oil and gas operations to power data centers and crypto mining. The company's raised $708 million with a $1.8 billion valuation.

The data also loops in Generate Capital, which is generally seen more as an investment firm, even though it also operates assets. (PitchBook lists it as a fintech.)

Of note: Carbon capture is the big kahuna. Climeworks, for example, has raised $806 million, and LanzaTech has raised $704 million.

Zoom out: It's tough out there. Early-stage startups are now feeling the pinch in their valuations, and there are a handful of companies that have seen their valuations fall below the amount they've raised from investors.