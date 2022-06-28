Intersect Power, an Oregon-based clean tech power plant developer, raised $750 million, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Nine-figure growth equity rounds are still happening outside of the software industry, despite the market pullback.

Details: TPG Rise Climate led the round, and was joined by insiders Climate Adaptive Infrastructure and Trilantic Energy Partners North America.

Intersect CEO Sheldon Kimber declined to disclose the round's valuation, and said the company has no plans to go public anytime soon.

The intrigue: Kimber said he sees Intersect as more closely resembling a traditional oil and gas company than some of his clean energy peers.