Tenet raises $18 million for electric vehicle loans

Tenet, a fintech startup that offers EV-specific auto loans, raised $18 million in seed funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The New York-based startup wants to help offset the "green premium" many consumers associate with EVs and home electrification.

What's happening: Human Capital and Giant Ventures led the all-equity round, with participation from Breyer Capital, Global Founders Capital and Firstminute Capital. Angel investors Michael Tannenbaum, Gokul Rajaram and Michael Ovitz also participated.

No investors are joining the board as part of the round, says CEO Alex Liegl, who declined to disclose valuation.

The round was raised in two parts, with the first closing in September and the second tranche coming in May.

How it works: Tenet works with undisclosed credit unions, green banks and asset managers with ESG directives to provide consumer auto loans.