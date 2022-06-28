Eclipse Foods, an Oakland-based startup that makes plant-based dairy foods, raised $40 million in new equity and debt funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Alt protein startups still keep churning along.

Details: Sozo Ventures led the round, which values Eclipse in the "hundreds of millions" of dollars, CEO Aylon Steinhart says.

Existing investor Forerunner Ventures also participated, alongside Initialized Capital, Gaingels and KBW Ventures. The company was originally backed by Y Combinator.

How it works: Eclipse makes plant-based milk that is then used to create ice cream.