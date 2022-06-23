ESG Book raises $35 million for supply chain data

ESG Book, one of the largest sustainability data-tracking sites, raised $35 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Only 2% of companies have visibility into their supply chains beyond their most direct suppliers, per a new McKinsey & Co. report.

Details: Energy Impact Partners led the round, with Merdiam and Allianz X also participating.

ESG Book rebranded last month from Arabesque S-Ray.

Clients include Citi, State Street and Siemens.

What they're saying: "Sustainability is a megatrend that persists through different economic cycles," CEO Klier tells Axios. "People know this is driving big investments at the moment."