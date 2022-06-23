Amogy, a Brooklyn-based startup that wants to make ammonia-based fuels for trucks and ships, raised $46 million in bridge financing, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Bridge financings are one way founders can extend their runways without taking on additional dilution during a market pullback.

They also can be born of necessity.

CEO Seonghoon Woo declined to comment on if the company tried to raise a standalone round following its Series A infusion last November.

"It was the company's strategic decision considering many aspects, including current/future market dynamics, the interest from investors, and fund availability, which we cannot comment further on," Woo tells Axios.

Driving the news: SK Innovation led the convertible note round, which also included existing investor Amazon via its Climate Pledge Fund. AP Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and Newlab also participated.

CEO Seonghoon Woo declined to comment on whether any of the round's new investors would join Amogy's board.

Zoom out: All-electric cargo ships and heavy-duty trucks remain elusive.