FERC looks to unclog the interconnect bottleneck

All five FERC commissioners voted this morning to issue a draft rule aimed at fixing the electricity sector’s interconnection queues.

Why it matters: The wait to connect an energy project to the electric grid has nearly doubled to almost four years, hampering investment and slowing the country's path to decarbonization.

If you thought the wait for a new F-150 Lightning was interminable, try bringing your solar, wind or battery project online.

What's happening: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the rule is aimed at clearing backlogs and discouraging "speculative projects" that can clog the queue.

Driving the news: As demand for renewable energy projects has skyrocketed, requests to connect all those projects to U.S. electricity grids have soared.

There were 1.1 TW of solar and energy storage projects seeking to connect to the grid at the end of 2021 — more than the country's current generating capacity.

Caveat: The interconnection queue is a list of proposed projects, most of which are ultimately withdrawn.

The bottom line: Q1 marked the solar energy sector's weakest quarter in two years, in part due to interconnection queues. Wood Mackenzie cited interconnection queues, and associated costs, as a key driver in causing a further Q2 contraction.

Of note: The FERC meeting had been set to begin today at 10am ET, but was delayed. It was underway as we finished up this story.

What they're saying: "The real root cause of the problem is limited transmission capacity," Rob Gramlich, president of Grid Strategies, wrote in an email.