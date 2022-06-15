FOMO Wednesday: A flurry of early-stage investment in climate tech

Markets may be in a recession, and climate tech investment may be looking like Westeros in Season 6, but the funding announcements keep coming.

Why it matters: Investors of all types are still betting on early-stage startups in climate tech.

Reinvigorating truck stops with EV charging: Xendee raised $12 million in Series A funding to deploy net-zero DER and EV fast-charging tech at truck stops.

Anzu Partners led, and was joined by truck stop giant TravelCenters of America.



Between driver shortages and self-driving trucks, truck stops are facing irrelevance. Reliable EV charging may give motorists a reason to stop again.

Replacing RECs with round-the-clock energy: Granular, a startup aimed at helping companies match energy consumption with zero-carbon power day or night, landed $2 million, our colleague Ben writes.

Seedcamp led, and was joined by Revent and Powerhouse Ventures.



Companies may pledge to meet all of their energy demand with renewables, but that's often via "renewable energy certificates." That means pulling power from grids with fossil fuels.



Now, major players from Google to the U.S. government are seeking to match consumption with generation.

Carbon capture for crops: Travertine Technologies emerged from stealth to announce $3 million in seed financing to commercialize CCS for fertilizer production.