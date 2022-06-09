OhmConnect's consumer-facing, game-like approach to easing demand on the grid attracted a $55 million Series D.

Why it matters: Plenty of climate-tech startups are taking on demand-response. But OhmConnect's unusual approach not only stuck with investors, it stoked an eight-figure fundraise in what's otherwise become a punishing environment for later-stage rounds.

What's happening: OhmConnect pays households to reduce their electricity use during peak demand. Participants can win prizes, too.

The virtual power plant program is active in three electricity markets and looking to expand to all seven major markets in the U.S., a spokesperson tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Series D was led by ClearSky, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners and Telus Ventures.

Carrier and SunPower, which announced a strategic partnership with OhmConnect in March, also participated.

Further investors include City Light Capital, Floodgate, Citi Impact Fund, Elemental Excelerator, Radicle Impact and the Japan Energy Fund.

What they're saying: "Grid edge flexibility is incredibly difficult to aggregate and orchestrate at the residential level at scale," Brian Barlow, co-CEO of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, tells Axios.