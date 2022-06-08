H&M Group and Lululemon are lead investors in a Fashion Climate Fund being raised by the nonprofit Apparel Impact Institute.

Why it matters: The $250 million fund carries some big names and an ESG focused approach to greening a part of the retail industry that is increasingly under the microscope: the supply chain.

Details: AII said in a release that it plans to offer grants to early-stage startups seeking to decarbonize the fashion supply chain.

What's happening: So far the fund has attracted $40 million from the two fashion companies, plus the H&M Foundation and the Schmidt Family Foundation, an AII spokesperson tells Axios

Further lead partners are expected to each invest a minimum of $10 million over the next eight years.

State of play: The fashion industry has a less-than-stellar record on sustainability and transparency more broadly. It alone generates about 10% of global carbon emissions.