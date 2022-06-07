Solar importers and manufacturers say they can begin fulfilling U.S. orders again in the next three to four months — and perhaps as soon as two weeks, industry insiders tell Axios.

Why it matters: The recovery that these sources are predicting means financing and deal-making prospects remain bright after clouds gathered over the sector earlier this year.

Of note: The Biden administration's tariff ruling yesterday was significant for the industry, but it wasn't immediately clear how quickly those manufacturing and shipping pipelines could ramp back up.

Business leaders tell Axios that the recovery will be quick, jumpstarting an industry brought to a near halt by the tariffs.

Driving the news: Solar-module factories in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — the countries targeted by the potential tariffs — have significant spare capacity, experts say.

What they're saying: Jackson Lin, president of module manufacturer Allesun, says his company's factories will resume full manufacturing in as little as two weeks.

"The capacity is there, the machines are there, the lines are there — we just need the employees," Lin tells Axios.

Yes, but: Industry analysts, such as FTI's Xu Chen, peg the timeline at three to six months. "It should be a relatively short period of time," Chen tells Axios.

Be smart: Big players with existing contracts will be able to recover much more quickly than smaller importers.