Prometheus Materials closed an $8 million Series A financing round to ramp up production of zero-carbon building materials, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Building stock worldwide is expected to double by 2060 — equivalent to constructing a new New York City every 40 days.

The details: Sofinnova Partners, a European VC firm focused on life sciences, led the round.

The Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, architecture giant Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, GAF, and The Autodesk Foundation also participated.

What's happening: Prometheus says it's developed an alternative to materials derived from Portland cement.