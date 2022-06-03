Material Impact, a Boston-based early-stage venture firm, raised the target for its third fund to $325 million from $250 million, the company said in a filing. The firm invests in material science startups.

Why it matters: The 30% bump in fund size shows that LPs aren't backing away from early-stage venture funds in this space. The demand comes even as early stage faces greater risk amid the market beatdown.

What's happening: Material Impact has raised nearly $313 million of the target $325 million from 51 total investors, the company said in the filing, which Axios was first to report.