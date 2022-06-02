SolarCycle, an Oakland, California, startup that wants to recycle and resell used solar panels, raised $6.6 million in seed funding at an undisclosed valuation, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The solar panel supply crunch is forcing companies to be creative, a development that is making room for a new crop of solar startups.

At the same time, the pause in solar panel imports to the U.S. is costing companies and investors billions of dollars, and companies like SolarCycle are seeking to capitalize on a solution.

What's happening: Urban Innovation Fund led the SolarCycle round, which also included Closed Loop Partners, SolarCity founders Peter and Lyndon Rive, plus SunPower CTO Tom Dinwoodie.

The round closed on May 6, SolarCycle CEO Suvi Sharma tells Axios.

How it works: SolarCycle wants to resell used solar panels to project managers and individual consumers.

Those that can't be resold will be recycled for parts, including metals such as silver, silicon and aluminum.

SolarCycle doesn't yet have an owned and operated recycling facility, but is currently operating a beta program with Sunrun.

💭 Our thought bubble: Depending on how the Commerce Department investigation of solar panel imports goes through the summer, SolarCycle may have a lot more customers lining up for reused panels or recycled parts than it can supply.