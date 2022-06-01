Veloce Energy is pursuing a $3 million seed round, Axios has learned, as the company seeks to deploy its above-ground infrastructure for EV charging, buildings and grid-distribution networks.

Why it matters: We've seen a range of approaches to EV charging and potential integrations with the grid.

Veloce touts its approach — which sits somewhere between fully mobile EV charging like SparkCharge and traditional stationary chargers — as being particularly flexible.

What's happening: Elevation Ventures has invested in the round, and Veloce is "in very active discussions with a couple dozen other entities," co-founder and CEO Jeff Wolfe tells Axios.

Veloce — pronounced "velo-che" — previously raised about $3 million from individuals, and is affiliated with incubator Greentown Labs in Houston.

How it works: Veloce has developed expandable infrastructure that pairs with chargers from EV charging manufacturers such as ChargePoint, ABB or Tritium, among others.

The above-ground approach enables easier repairs and upgrades, and helps make the systems relocatable, Veloce says. The products can also provide power for buildings and play a role in distribution grids.

"You take an EV charger, half the cost is buried in the ground," Wolfe tells Axios. "We put in a battery that's modular and for the urban environment."

State of play: Other above-ground offerings include Amply Power's Inrush, which is a containerized charging infrastructure product; Freewire's battery-integrated Boost Charger; and the forthcoming VersiCharge XL from Siemens, which is partnering with sustainable buildings company Nexii.

"The above-ground EV charging market is quite new and small," Amaiya Khardenavis, an analyst for EV charging infrastructure at Wood Mackenzie, tells Axios.

Details: Veloce has "delivered a commercial product" to a startup focused on battery storage for buildings, Wolfe tells Axios, and "is manufacturing product" for a large EV charging multinational.

What's next: Veloce aims to close the seed round in June and is considering a larger Series A "in early- to mid-fall," Wolfe says.