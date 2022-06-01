Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Electric vehicle makers that went public via SPAC are facing a financing crunch after a market rout tanked share prices of the most embattled companies.

Why it matters: The heady days of the SPAC surge are over, and EV makers — and their investors — are getting left in the dust.

Driving the news: Electric Last Mile Solutions quietly amended its outlook via an SEC filing on Friday to update its financial guidance.

It now expects to run out of money at the end of June if it does not obtain additional financing.

It previously disclosed that it expected to run out of funding between July and September, according to an earlier filing.

Its stock was just $0.60 at close Tuesday, an all-time low. Its original SPAC agreement valued the company at $1.4 billion in December 2020.

Context: EV maker Canoo, another SPAC cautionary tale, told investors in May there was "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to continue as a "going concern."

Lordstown Motors, one of the first EV companies to go public via SPAC, also issued a going concern warning to investors on its most recent earnings call.

Others former SPAC-ers like Nikola have faced setbacks such as lawsuits and executive departures in addition to tanking share prices as challenges mount against the industry as a whole.

Between the lines: SPACs were a risky bet that appealed to capital-intensive businesses like EV makers because of the expedited process, minimal disclosures and sometimes meager diligence processes.