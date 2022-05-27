This week we're talking with Pratima Rangarajan, who leads the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.

Why she matters: OGCI's venture fund, Climate Investments, is putting $1 billion toward startups focused on methane emissions, CO2 emissions and carbon capture.

What in your view was the big story in sustainable energy/climate tech this week?

India and seven other countries have joined the U.S. in the First Movers Coalition, which was launched by President Biden in November to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, aviation, shipping and long-distance transport.

The coalition’s governments plan to contribute policy measures, and its 50-plus global companies are making purchase commitments for lower-carbon technologies in need of commercialization.

What would you add to the narrative?

India, having experienced a record heat wave in April, is one of many countries facing the energy trilemma: the need to decarbonize while delivering energy security and energy equity to a growing population.

By contrast, what’s being under-reported or under-covered in these sectors?

Energy efficiency across these hard-to-abate sectors could deliver near-term results on climate, energy and cost savings, thus addressing the trilemma head-on.

In three-ish words, what one change would you make to accelerate investment in sustainable energy/climate tech?

Let’s create demand: Purchase lower-carbon!