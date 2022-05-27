The pressure on big financial institutions to divest from oil and gas and other high-emissions holdings isn't working, according to a new report from Carlyle Group.

Why it matters: Financial institutions like UBS and Credit Suisse were held up as gold standards for how the industry could tackle its own emissions-reduction goals, but their efforts have turned out to be more talk than action.

What's happening: The Carlyle report, unveiled at Davos on Wednesday, found that financial-institution pressure may not be the stick investors think it is.

Amid soaring fuel prices, many oil and gas companies are seeing massive stock price increases and all-time-high buybacks and dividends.

Even with some institutional divestment, many oil and gas companies aren't exactly suffering. In fact, the divestment could be feeding into increasing consumer prices.

"To the extent divestment succeeds in depressing the supply of fossil fuels, it also increases their price," the report states.

State of play: Citing investor pressure, major financial institutions have publicly committed to decreasing their investments in high-emissions industries like oil and gas.

Institutions with the highest rates of divestment are primarily concentrated in Europe. See: UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have also somewhat decreased investments in oil and gas companies, though at a lesser rate.

BlackRock has publicly committed to funding the transition to a zero-emissions economy, but also recently touted its work with oil and gas companies in Texas.

The intrigue: As the report states, federal policymakers sometimes intervene when consumers are negatively affected for long periods of time.

The bottom line: Divestment may only work as a long-tail stick rather than the immediate push investors had hoped for.