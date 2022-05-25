Natrion, a startup that makes a component for solid-state lithium-ion batteries, tells Axios it raised $2 million in seed funding.

Why it matters: Solid-state batteries are making big promises for EV makers and long-term energy storage but are still a far ways away from commercialization.

Driving the news: Natrion's $2 million in seed funding comes via convertible note with a $12 million valuation cap, co-founder Thomas Rouffiac tells Axios.

Chicago-based TechNexus Venture Collaborative led the round with participation from Tamarack Global, Mark Cuban and Illinois Ventures.

TechNexus Venture Collaborative CEO Terry Howerton will join Natrion's board as part of the round.

Natrion received its last check of the round two weeks ago, Rouffiac says.

How it works: Natrion makes a polymer-ceramic component for lithium-ion batteries that it says improves charging speed and longevity.

It's a replacement component for existing lithium-ion batteries, unlike some other solid-state companies that are rethinking the entire battery cell design to incorporate the solid materials.

Natrion is currently testing its technology in small cell batteries similar to what you'd find in a watch. With the funding, it plans to start testing larger prototypes that are more typical for EV batteries.

The intrigue: Natrion co-founder Alex Kosyakov said that materials shortages — primarily cobalt, nickel and manganese — are causing EV makers to turn to other available materials, which could impact the industry's shift to solid-state technologies.