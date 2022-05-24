The onsite-power startup Mainspring Energy has raised more than $150 million in the first close of its Series E, and will be deploying up to 150 of its linear generators in the next two years.

Why it matters: The double-barreled announcement reflects significant buy-in from major players — Khosla Ventures and Bill Gates, and industrial customer Lineage Logistics.

What's happening: Other investors include Lightrock, a growth equity investor that led the series E, and existing investors Fine Structure Ventures and Princeville Capital.

Mainspring did not disclose the total it intends to raise in the round, but says it will use the funds to develop new generator models and accelerate deployment.

Meanwhile: Lineage Logistics, a warehousing and logistics management company that bought two Mainspring generators in November, has agreed to purchase as many as 150 of the generators through the next two years — a deal representing "more than $100 million," Mainspring founder and CEO Shannon Miller tells Axios.

The bottom line: "The market is definitely on a roller-coaster ride," Miller says.

"We’ve seen fluctuations in the public companies, so I’m not sure if stage had a lot to do with it or not. A lot of the trouble is coming from the SPAC market having a lot of companies going out with high valuations and then having this market correction now coming in. We’ve avoided that kind of cycle."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Mainspring raised more than $150 million in its Series E, rather than $100 million which was the total in a draft of the press release provided to the reporter.