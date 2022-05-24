The carbon-credits-plus-blockchain startup Flowcarbon has raised $70 million in venture funding and through the sale of a carbon-backed token, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The company — which counts ex-WeWork founder Adam Neumann as a co-founder — is taking a crypto-first approach to carbon credits.

The influx of capital suggests it has believers.

The details: The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz fund a16z crypto.

General Catalyst, Samsung Next, 166 2nd, Sam and Ashley Levinson, RSE Ventures and Allegory Labs also participated in the funding round.

Fifth Wall, Box Group and the Celo Foundation participated in the token sale.

What's happening: Flowcarbon is aiming to bring greater transparency to carbon credits — and circumvent brokers — by connecting them with tokens.

"We’re trying to create a financial mechanism where the function is to funnel capital to our natural carbon sinks," co-founder and CEO Dana Gibber tells Axios.

Of note: Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann, who also held senior roles at WeWork, are listed as "co-founders." When asked about their role, a spokesperson responded that the two "have been supportive to the operating team."