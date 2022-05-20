We're talking with Barbara Burger, who last month "graduated" from her role leading Chevron Technology Ventures.

Why she matters: Ask around for an expert in corporate venture capital, and investors will regularly point to Burger as the longtime leader.

Burger spent 34 years at Chevron, most recently as vice president of innovation and president of the energy giant's VC arm.

She just joined Emerald Technology Venture's advisory council — with more announcements on the way, she tells Axios.

What's been the week's big story?

The number of announcements of collaboration between incumbents continues to grow — this week, bp and Linde on a carbon capture and storage project in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and a number of other projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

What would you add to the narrative?

When the data points come from the middle of the country — as opposed to the Northeast or the West Coast — and from established players, we have momentum. No longer niche or outlier, but mainstream and at a point where economics and the environment are pulling in the same direction.

What do you feel is being under-covered or under-noticed?

The scaling of the supply chains that will be needed for the future energy system, from core elements to materials for gas separation to basic equipment for infrastructure — pumps, compressors, etc.

In three (or so) words, what one change would you make to accelerate investment in sustainable energy/climate tech?

Incentives for first-of-a-kind infrastructure investment.