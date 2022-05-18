UrbanFootprint, an analytics startup that uses data to better map risk, raised $25 million in Series B funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The round closed April 15, CEO Joe DiStefano tells Axios, meaning current funding rounds are still a lagging indicator of current private market activity.

Driving the news: Citi co-led the round via Citi Ventures and Sprint with existing investor Social Capital. DiStefano declined to disclose the round's valuation.

New investors 2150, A/O PropTech, Assured Guaranty and Dcode Capital joined the round with previous investors Valo Ventures and Radicle Impact.

State of play: Though funding rounds have dropped off in recent weeks, investors are still relatively bullish on data software startups in the climate space.

How it works: UrbanFootprint uses dynamic data from public sources, government agencies, climate reports and companies' internal stockpiles to create a multilayered look at risk for investments.

DiStefano said UrbanFootprint works with utilities like California's embattled utility Pacific Gas & Electric to better prioritize investment in new and aging infrastructure.

It uses PG&E's engineering data to rank asset age and combines that with data on the community it serves and its resilience to negative outcomes like loss of power and wildfires. PG&E can then use the data to prioritize which substations or generators to invest in.

UrbanFootprint also works closely with companies in real estate and finance, plus government agencies on programs like better deploying SNAP benefits or rental assistance.

What's next: UrbanFootprint partly relies on the plethora of data companies popping up in the climate-technology space and plugs into their data sources to better juice its own technology.