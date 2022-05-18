Generation Investment Management, the sustainability VC firm chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, is launching a $1.7 billion sustainability fund.

Why it matters: The fund is targeting not only climate startups but businesses focused on health as well. That explicit recognition of the overlap between the environment and health is not often a centerpiece of climate-oriented venture funds.

The details: The growth equity "Sustainable Solutions Fund IV" will invest $50-$150 million as an active minority investor, Generation says.