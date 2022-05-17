Surging demand for EVs and energy storage will deepen the deficit in lithium supplies for at least the next five years — and spur shortfalls in cobalt and nickel in as little as three years, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Startups may be experimenting with different battery chemistries, but there remains no viable alternative to lithium. These raw material shortages will prevent automakers and governments from achieving ambitious EV goals.

"There is no commercial opportunity to move away from lithium at this point," Scott Yarham, a regional pricing director for S&P GCI, tells Axios.

By the numbers: Lithium demand last year outstripped supply by about 5,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, Kevin Murphy, principle analyst for metals & mining research at S&P GCI, tells Axios.

That deficit is on track to surge by 10-times, to 50,000 metric tons in 2026.

The big picture: That's a big problem for EVs.

" For electric vehicles and the long term, the supply chain remains the primary hurdle we see through 2030," Anne Robba, a manager with Future Energy Signpost at S&P GCI, tells Axios.

For electric vehicles and the long term, the supply chain remains the primary hurdle we see through 2030," Anne Robba, a manager with Future Energy Signpost at S&P GCI, tells Axios. "OEM targets for EV supply as a collective are not attainable due to upstream supply chain constraints and consumer demand," Robba says.

Meanwhile, EV sales in March were up 61% year-over-year.

Ford Motor Company says it expects its EVs to account for half the automaker's sales by 2030, while GM is aiming to exclusively sell EVs by 2035.

What's next: A rush to stockpile lithium — and hard choices for how best to deploy it.