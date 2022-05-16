The past month has seen three SPAC mergers by battery storage startups: Amprius, Gogoro and, this morning, Dragonfly Energy.

Why it matters: While investor interest in SPACs has cooled, they remain hot in at least one sector.

Driving the news: Dragonfly Energy, which is producing "deep cycle" lithium-ion batteries, announced a SPAC agreement with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (Nasdaq: CNTQ).

Yes, but: The valuations, at least for Dragonfly and Amprius, are relatively modest.

Dragonfly's SPAC values the combined company at about $500 million, while Amprius comes in at at roughly $939 million.

By comparison, SPACs in 2021 were regularly fetching multi-billion-dollar valuations and beating out traditional IPOs.

What they're saying: "The question becomes, as much as batteries are important and critical, how many battery companies can the ecosystem support?" Girish Nadkarni, the recently retired head of TotalEnergies Ventures, tells Axios.

"When Atlanta was booming, every hotel company went there. So there were 25-30 hotels built there, each predicting 15%-20% market share. Mathematically, that doesn't work, so you knew one or more of those hotels wouldn't survive," Nadkarni continues.

The bottom line: Between EVs and the firming up of renewables, we know the demand for batteries won't be subsiding anytime soon.