Carbon Clean, a carbon capture startup for heavy industry, raised $150 million in Series C funding led by Chevron.

Why it matters: Carbon Clean's funding round is among the largest for a carbon capture startup serving specific industries, indicating the buzz hasn't yet worn off.

Driving the news: The round included a heavy dose of strategic investors for Carbon Clean in addition to Chevron.

New investors were AXA Investment Managers, Samsung Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and TC Energy.

Existing investors CEMEX Ventures, Marubeni Corporation and WAVE Equity Partners reupped.

Carbon Clean declined to disclose the valuation of the round.

How it works: Carbon Clean makes a modular piece of hardware that uses rotators to remove carbon dioxide from heavy industrial plants.

CEO Aniruddha Sharma compared the technology to that of a washing machine, and said the rotating motion helps increase the surface area to better pull carbon out of gaseous material.

Carbon Capture has units at 40 sites across the country — including a cement plant in Japan and a steel facility in India — and has captured 1.5 million tonnes of carbon to date, Sharma says.

The intrigue: Sharma says that Carbon Clean does not touch the carbon credit market and instead leaves the potential revenue generated from its projects to its customers.

For large emitters like Chevron, that could translate to billions of dollars in credits back into its bottom line.

What's next: As part of the funding round, Carbon Clean is taking on a carbon capture project with a Chevron coal burning plant in California's San Joaquin Valley.