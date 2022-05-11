Chevron invests $150M into Carbon Clean
Carbon Clean, a carbon capture startup for heavy industry, raised $150 million in Series C funding led by Chevron.
Why it matters: Carbon Clean's funding round is among the largest for a carbon capture startup serving specific industries, indicating the buzz hasn't yet worn off.
Driving the news: The round included a heavy dose of strategic investors for Carbon Clean in addition to Chevron.
- New investors were AXA Investment Managers, Samsung Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and TC Energy.
- Existing investors CEMEX Ventures, Marubeni Corporation and WAVE Equity Partners reupped.
- Carbon Clean declined to disclose the valuation of the round.
How it works: Carbon Clean makes a modular piece of hardware that uses rotators to remove carbon dioxide from heavy industrial plants.
- CEO Aniruddha Sharma compared the technology to that of a washing machine, and said the rotating motion helps increase the surface area to better pull carbon out of gaseous material.
- Carbon Capture has units at 40 sites across the country — including a cement plant in Japan and a steel facility in India — and has captured 1.5 million tonnes of carbon to date, Sharma says.
The intrigue: Sharma says that Carbon Clean does not touch the carbon credit market and instead leaves the potential revenue generated from its projects to its customers.
- For large emitters like Chevron, that could translate to billions of dollars in credits back into its bottom line.
What's next: As part of the funding round, Carbon Clean is taking on a carbon capture project with a Chevron coal burning plant in California's San Joaquin Valley.