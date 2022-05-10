The oil and gas giant TotalEnergies is shuttering TotalEnergies Ventures, its climate-tech investment arm, and replacing it with an accelerator, three sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: With investors crowding clean energy and climate-tech — and sending valuations skyward — some corporate VCs are pushing into earlier stages to break away from the competition.

An accelerator model, with the smaller investments it brings, offers a way to mitigate early-stage risk while still gaining access to potential innovations, customers and new business models.

Driving the news: The head of TotalEnergies, Girish Nadkarni, announced last winter his plans to retire — and that may have presented an opportunity for TotalEnergies to reassess.

Energy insiders noticed when Edouard Bulteau, formerly a director at TotalEnergies Ventures, moved to the company's accelerator in December and wasn't replaced at the venture operation.

Later-stage rounds have become far more competitive, and climate tech valuations are soaring. That's challenged corporate VCs, which typically have less capital than traditional VC firms, to keep pace.

Transitioning to an accelerator allows a corporate VC to connect with startups at their earliest stages.

Background: Sources tell Axios that TotalEnergies is winding down its fund, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, which had managed about $400 million.

Autogrid, Getaround, LevelTen, Solidia, and SparkMeter are among the venture's portfolio investments.

TotalEnergies in March announced the debut of an accelerator for startups focused on the electricity sector.

Total launched Total Ventures in 2008.

Yes, and: In its early years, Total Ventures made large investments in biofuels — a sector that at the time seemed the least alien and most aligned with the oil major's core business, but which was a long way from becoming profitable.

The venture arm pivoted in 2017 with new leadership, refocusing to invest in climate tech sectors like electricity, mobility and building materials — and delivering healthy returns.

💭 Our thought bubble: Corporate venture arms are often among the first to go when companies start tightening their belts amid widespread volatility and uncertainty.

Long-term investment in startups ultimately doesn't do much for most companies' bottom lines, especially in a down market.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.