Business titans like venture capitalist John Doerr and Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes are applying pressure in the boardrooms of companies and institutions to address the climate crisis.

Why it matters: The two men, each worth billions of dollars, are deviating from the ultrawealthy's traditional playbook when it comes to fighting the climate crisis.

Driving the news: Doerr, the Silicon Valley venture capital icon, announced Wednesday that he and his wife, Ann, would donate $1.1 billion to Stanford University to create the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, focused on climate change.

Separately, Cannon-Brookes announced Monday that he purchased an 11% stake in the Australian utility AGL Energy to stop it from spinning out its coal-burning business.

Flashback: Doerr, personally and through his role at Kleiner Perkins, was at ground zero of the cleantech 1.0 boom and subsequent bust.

State of play: Donating to a well-known university or buying a significant stake in a company as an activist investor are not new tools in an investor's tool box.

Other top-tier universities have also created separate schools focused on climate and sustainability issues as universities devote more resources to these areas, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

However, other business giants like Jeff Bezos have largely committed to philanthropic missions instead of exercising direct pressure in the boardroom or advisory board.

💭 Our thought bubble: Though philanthropy is undoubtedly a hugely influential force in climate science, investor pressure is arguably even more important.